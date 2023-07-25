Trending
NFL

Who are the highest-paid NFL players in the 2023 season?

Justin Herbert's massive contract extension puts him atop the list

By Logan Reardon

USA TODAY Sports
Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts lead the NFL's highest-paid players.

It’s a good time to be a star quarterback in the NFL.

Justin Herbert was the latest signal-caller to get paid, reportedly agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.

The deal makes Herbert the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual value ($52.5 million), just edging out Baltimore Ravens 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson ($52 million) and Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts ($51 million).

With Herbert now at the top of the list, here’s a look at the highest-paid players for the upcoming season:

Who are the highest-paid NFL players for 2023?

It’s no surprise that the list of the NFL’s 20 highest-paid players is littered with quarterbacks. The top 15 players in average annual salary are all signal-callers.

Prior to Herbert’s record-setting deal, the aforementioned Jackson led the way with his five-year, $260 million deal, which topped Hurts' five-year, $255 million contract that was signed just days earlier.

Just behind Hurts is Aaron Rodgers, who is the only other player with an average annual value of over $50 million.

Three other quarterbacks round out the top seven: Russell Wilson ($48.5 million), Kyler Murray ($46.1 million) and Deshaun Watson ($46 million).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just outside the top level, coming in at No. 8 with an average salary of $45 million. The reigning league MVP and Super Bowl MVP is somehow underpaid, considering the players who make more than him.

To find the first non-quarterback, you have to go all the way to Aaron Donald at No. 16. The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle – and four-time Defensive Player of the Year – has an average salary of $31.67 million.

Here’s a complete look at the top 20 (per Spotrac):

1. Justin Herbert, Chargers QB: $52.5 million

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB: $52 million 

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles QB: $51 million

4. Aaron Rodgers, Jets QB: $50.27 million

5. Russell Wilson, Broncos QB: $48.52 million

6. Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB: $46.1 million

7. Deshaun Watson, Browns QB: $46 million

8. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB: $45 million

9. Josh Allen, Bills QB: $43 million

T-10. Daniel Jones, Giants QB: $40 million

T-10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB: $40 million

T-10. Matthew Stafford, Rams QB: $40 million

13. Derek Carr, Saints QB: $37.5 million

14. Kirk Cousins, Vikings QB: $35 million

15. Jared Goff, Lions QB: $33.5 million

16. Aaron Donald, Rams DT: $31.67 million

17. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR: $30 million

18. Ryan Tannehill, Titans QB: $29.5 million

19. T.J. Watt, Steelers OLB: $28.002 million

20. Davante Adams, Raiders WR: $28 million

