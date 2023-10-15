Dolphins' Tyreek Hill scores touchdown, grabs phone and records his backflip

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill earned himself a penalty for taunting after scoring on a 41 yard touchdown by grabbing a man’s phone and doing a backflip in the end zone.

With the Dolphins tied at 14-14 with 1:54 left to go, Hill connected with Tua Tagovailoa on a deep throw for the touchdown and Hill ran directly to the man, who the video shows, was wearing official NFL production gear and perform the celebratory stunt.

Wow. The Tyreek Hill VIDEO 👀



pic.twitter.com/KvN0DetMb9 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2023

The celebration drew a taunting penalty from the officials and forced the Dolphins to take the extra point from 15 yards back.

The Dolphins got off to a rough start allowing 14 unanswered points but three touchdown passes by Tua allowed Miami to climb back from a hole.