Texans acquire star WR Stefon Diggs from Bills in blockbuster trade: Reports

Stefon Diggs is on the move.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has been traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Blockbuster: Bills are finalizing a trade to send four-time Pro-Bowl WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5tIJGkve6t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

The Bills will reportedly receive the Vikings' 2025 second-round pick from the Texans, who acquired that pick from Minnesota in a trade last month. The Texans will get back Diggs, plus a 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick.

Diggs, 30, has posted six straight 1,000-yard seasons. He had at least eight touchdowns in all four of his seasons with the Bills, who acquired him from the Vikings in 2020 for the first-round pick that became All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Over nine seasons since being drafted in the fifth round by the Vikings in 2015, Diggs has racked up 810 receptions, 9,995 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.

Now, Diggs will join a blossoming Texans team led by rising second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year led Houston to a division title and playoff win last season while finishing eighth in MVP voting.

The Texans are clearly loading up this offseason with Stroud still on his rookie-scale contract for three more seasons (plus his fifth-year option). General manager Nick Caserio traded for former Bengals running back Joe Mixon and added to the defense with free agents Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Azeez Al-Shaair.

While Diggs' production dipped in the second half of last season, he'll now enter a suddenly ideal situation. Young wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell emerged with Stroud in 2023. Plus, the Texans have a pair of dependable veterans with Robert Woods and tight end Dalton Schultz.

As for the Bills, they are left with a barren group of weapons for Josh Allen after cap constraints forced them to move on from key contributors this offseason. Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins currently project as Buffalo's top receiver options, but second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid figures to play an even larger role next season.

The Bills hold the No. 28 overall pick in the upcoming draft, while the Texans won't pick until No. 42 due to the aforementioned trade with the Vikings.