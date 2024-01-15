Steelers' Mike Tomlin leaves press conference when asked about future

Mike Tomlin doesn't appear to be in the mood to discuss his future.

The No. 7-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs following a 31-17 loss at the No. 2 Buffalo Bills on Monday.

It ended a campaign in which Tomlin led Pittsburgh to a 10-7 regular season despite a quarterback carousel involving Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

With a year left on his contract and speculation about him potentially leaving the franchise, here's Tomlin walking out of his post-game presser once a reporter began asking about the head coach's future.

“Mike, you have a year left on your contract…”



Mike Tomlin: 💨 ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ouAncRXTzy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Tomlin, who won Super Bowl XLIII with Pittsburgh, has never had a losing season with the franchise in 17 years. With Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots, Tomlin is also the longest-tenured coach in the NFL.

But Tomlin has also been at the head of Pittsburgh's last four playoff exits, all of which have come within its first game:

2017: 45-42 divisional home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

2020: 48-37 wild-card home loss to the Cleveland Browns

2021: 42-21 wild-card road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

2023: 31-17 wild-card road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Tomlin-Pittsburgh marriage will be something to monitor throughout the offseason.