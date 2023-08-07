49ers training camp battle: WR depth competition heating up

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' top two wide receiver spots are locked up, but the training camp competition between the remainder of the group is a battle to watch over the next few weeks.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are the clear wide-receiver group stars and undoubtedly will be on the field for the majority of the 49ers' offensive snaps.

Samuel has come back to the Bay Area with a vengeance after deeming his 2022 performance "awful." Aiyuk has been the training camp darling, catching everything thrown his way.

Jauan Jennings likely owns the No. 3 wideout spot because of his affinity for moving the sticks on third down. The “tough-as-nails” receiver has shown he is able to out-maneuver defensive backs in contested catch situations and willing to go across the middle.

Jennings recorded 35 receptions -- 23 of which were for first downs -- for 416 yards in 2022. The Tennessee product also is in a contract year which should provide further on-field motivation.

The competition between the remainder of the group is more interesting. Ray-Ray McCloud, who registered 14 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown reception in 2022, is looking for a bigger role on offense. The return specialist will undoubtedly make the 53-man roster but has been showing at camp that he is a worthy candidate as a target for whomever is under center.

Danny Gray, who caught just one of his 10 targets for 10 yards in a disappointing rookie season, has been putting in extra work before and after practice. The SMU product expects to be more involved in his second season while proving speed isn’t his only attribute.

Rookie Ronnie Bell has a chance to be a part of the 49ers' offense if he continues progressing through training camp. The Michigan product has received first-team reps, which is a good sign that the coaching staff approves of what there are seeing from him.

The 49ers also have a nice group of veteran wide receivers who have NFL experience, including some with time in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system.

Willie Snead IV had the two most dynamic receptions at Saturday’s practice, reaching around cornerback Sam Womack to make a one-handed touchdown catch. The 30-year-old also caught a 40-yard bomb from quarterback Brandon Allen.

Chris Conley, who has been in the NFL as long as Snead, also has been on the field quite a bit through the first three weeks of training camp. The former third-round draft pick has been a reliable target and is not afraid of contact with defensive backs.

Tay Martin, in his second 49ers season, is battling for a roster spot with Dazz Newsome, who is in his third NFL season after time with the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs.

Rookie and viral sensation Isaiah Winstead -- the tallest of the group at 6-foot-4 -- rounds out the bunch. The East Carolina product, however, has a lot of competition ahead of him in order to earn more snaps on the field.

