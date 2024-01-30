49ers receive standing ovation as stars sit courtside for Dubs-76ers

It has been a whirlwind couple of days for the 49ers after they won their second NFC title in five seasons Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and what better way to celebrate than with some Warriors basketball?

A handful of San Francisco stars sat courtside Tuesday night at Chase Center for Golden State's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, including a Kevon Looney jersey-wearing George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Chase Young, Arik Armstead, Charvarius Ward and Javon Kinlaw, all sitting by Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

Just two days after the 49ers secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII, the Faithful in attendance at Chase Center congratulated their favorite NFL team with a standing ovation.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The NFC champs pulled up to Chase Center 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R6TE4Rah5h — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

Warriors star Steph Curry stopped by the group, greeting Young with a hug -- and, possibly, some words of championship advice?

Steph 🤝 Chase Young pic.twitter.com/wwyD2UNWi9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

Star left tackle Trent Williams was on site, too.

And Kittle did his best Draymond Green impression.

George flexin' just like Draymond 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/DH6yqa7S2Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 31, 2024

Before taking their seats, the Warriors gifted San Francisco's stars with their own custom Golden State jerseys.

The 49ers were gifted their own custom Warriors jerseys 🔥



pic.twitter.com/cG4inwQDS6 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) January 31, 2024

Tuesday was the first of two days off for the 49ers, not including Monday, after their 34-31 win over the Detroit Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. It was an emotional win, but now they've turned the page and are focused on facing the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Soaking in the greatness of four-time NBA champions in Curry and Green could give San Francisco some extra motivation in Super Bowl LVIII, and the 49ers' presence at Chase Center on Tuesday certainly will inspire Golden State to do all they can to grab a win in front of their Bay Area counterparts.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast