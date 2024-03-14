Source: 49ers showing strong interest in free-agent LB Campbell

The 49ers are showing strong interest in former Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Campbell is being targeted for a free-agent signing after the 49ers' agreed-upon deal with veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks fell through on Wednesday. Kendricks ended up going to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers released Campbell on Wednesday with a post-June 1 designation to save $10.5 million on the team’s 2024 salary cap.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Campbell, 30, is an eight-year NFL veteran who played four years with the Atlanta Falcons and one in Arizona before playing the past three seasons with the Packers.

In 2021, Campbell was named first-team All-Pro after registering a career-best 146 tackles with two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Campbell could be coming to the 49ers at a time when linebacker Dre Greenlaw is going through physical therapy in order to return to action following a torn Achilles sustained in the Super Bowl.

Campbell would join three-time All-Pro Fred Warner and Greenlaw as the team’s top three linebackers.

In his career, Campbell has 110 starts in the 115 games in which he appeared. He missed seven games last season due to ankle and neck injuries.

Campbell did not start but played 40 snaps in the 49ers’ 24-21 victory over the Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. He registered eight tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Campbell was also selected as the Packers’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast