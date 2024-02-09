Report: Chargers targeting NaVorro Bowman for LBs coach role

A pair of former San Francisco 49ers reportedly could be headed for a SoCal reunion.

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers reportedly are targeting former All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman to be the team's new position coach, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, citing sources.

Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh, per sources.



The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF… pic.twitter.com/kFWhA1RaBM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

Bowman and Harbaugh were with the 49ers for four seasons from 2011 to 2014. Bowman was entering his second NFL season when Harbaugh arrived, and he went on to make three straight All-Pro first teams under his new coach before missing the 2014 season, Harbaugh's last in San Francisco, with a torn ACL and MCL.

Both were two key figures in the 49ers' Super Bowl XLVII run during the 2012 season. The 49ers fired Harbaugh shortly after the 2014 season concluded, and he has spent the last nine seasons with Michigan. Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship last month before taking the head coaching job with the Chargers.

Bowman played his eighth and final NFL season in 2017, splitting time with the Oakland Raiders and 49ers. He worked in his home state last season as a defensive analyst at the University of Maryland.

Bowman won't be the only familiar face for Harbaugh on the Chargers' sideline. Harbaugh brought in Jesse Minter, his defensive coordinator at Michigan, to fill the same role in L.A.

