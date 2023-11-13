Report: 49ers, Eagles had concerns other would acquire Surtain

The 49ers checked in on the availability of Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II before the trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. However, San Francisco was not the only NFC powerhouse that had their sights set on the All-Pro defensive back, as the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly were keen on a move for Surtain as well.

San Francisco and Philadelphia both reached out to the Broncos out of concern the other would strike a deal with Denver to acquire Surtain, NBC Sports' Mike Florio reported Sunday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

No deal materialized, however, as Denver reportedly was not interested in moving its star defensive back without receiving a major haul in return.

While neither the 49ers nor the Eagles landed Surtain, both made significant moves to fortify their already stout defenses.

Philadelphia traded for safety Kevin Byard, sending safety Terrell Edmunds along with fifth- and sixth-round draft picks in 2024 to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for the All-Pro defensive back.

San Francisco shipped a compensatory third-round draft pick in 2024 to the Washington Commanders for defensive end Chase Young, who made his presence felt immediately during his 49ers debut Sunday.

The 49ers and Eagles will face each other in a Week 13 showdown that could have massive implications in shaping the NFC's playoff picture.



