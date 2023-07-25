49ers sign veteran cornerback; Wishnowsky, Luter out indefinitely

SANTA CLARA — On a day in which the big news was which 49ers player was cleared, two other players reported to training camp with injuries that will sideline them indefinitely.

Rookie cornerback Darrell Luter was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform due to a knee injury he sustained during the offseason program.

Luter, a fifth-round draft pick from South Alabama, is expected to sit out "a few weeks," 49ers general manager John Lynch said.

And punter Mitch Wishnowsky recently "tweaked" his back while lifting weights away from the 49ers’ practice facility. He was placed on the non-football injury list.

"It's nothing we're concerned about long term," Lynch said. "But with a back, you want those things to quiet down. If you don't, they can become chronic. So we want to put that to rest and we don't think it's too serious."

Luter and Wishnowsky can be activated off their respective injury lists at any point during training camp.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers later signed veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal. The eight-year pro will join his seventh team after playing for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

The #49ers signed CB Terrance Mitchell, an eight-year NFL veteran, to a one-year contact. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy received full clearance to practice less than five months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow.

Purdy will not take part in the 49ers’ first practice of training camp on Wednesday, but he will step onto the field with the first-team offense on Thursday for two consecutive days before the club has its first day off.

Luter’s injury occurred during organized team activities when he hyperextended his knee, an injury that resulted in a bone bruise.

Prior to the injury, Luter has performed well on the practice field after joining the team as the No. 155 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"He's working his way back, still has a few weeks," Lynch said.

"He's uniquely equipped because he's really smart. He’s wise beyond his years. (That) has been our experience with him. Now he's got to go do it.

"But I can tell you he never left here. His focus on the rehab was just excellent. So he's trending really well, but it's going to take some time. So not ideal, but that's where it is."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast