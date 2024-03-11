Report: Christian Wilkins agrees to Raiders contract after 49ers interest

Christian Wilkins can be crossed off the list of splash signings the 49ers might be poised to make to bolster their defensive line in the aftermath of Arik Armstead's expected release.

Wilkins agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year, $110 million contract that includes $84.75 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing sources.

Prior to Wilkins' reported deal with Las Vegas, San Francisco was named as a potential suitor for the star defensive tackle's services, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. (h/t Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad)

Wilkins posted a career-high nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits in the 2023 NFL season.

The 28-year-old defensive lineman registered 61 pressures in 2023, per Pro Football Focus -- nearly double his previous career high of 33.

Wilkins was the No. 13 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft after starring at Clemson University, serving as a key defensive cog during the Tigers' 2016 and 2018 National Championship runs. He had spent his entire NFL career with the Dolphins, recording 20.5 sacks and 43 tackles for loss over his five seasons in the league.

After falling just short in Super Bowl LVIII, San Francisco will have to look elsewhere to reinforce its defensive line.

