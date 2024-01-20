Trending

49ers head to third consecutive NFC title game after rallying past Packers
NFL Playoffs

49ers tie NFL franchise playoff win record with wild win vs. Packers 

By Jordan Elliott

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers joined elite company with their 24-21 Divisional round playoff win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

Saturday's thrilling victory was San Francisco's 37th playoff win as a franchise, tying the Packers and the New England Patriots for the most postseason wins in NFL history.

With the win, San Francisco clinched its third consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance, where they will host the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend in Santa Clara.

The 49ers have won their last five playoff meetings with the Packers, and maintain a perfect 5-0 postseason record at Levi's Stadium.

