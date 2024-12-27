Lynch vows 49ers will ‘fix' root issues in 2025 offseason

The 49ers have plenty to fix entering the upcoming offseason.

San Francisco’s 2024 NFL campaign didn’t go as planned; missing the playoffs at a current 6-9 record because of injuries, inconsistencies and frustrations leave much to be addressed.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch is back at the drawing board. He revealed the 49ers’ general approach to the 2025 offseason with KNBR’s Greg Silver and Derek Papa on Friday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"We've got to look at the root. We have been looking at the root causes. We'll fix it,” Lynch told Silver and Papa on Friday. "We've got a lot of great players and a lot of great people that we want to be a part of the solution moving forward, and we'll go find the other parts of our team to get us back to where we belong, and that's competing for championships, and I'm confident in our plan to do that.

“That's exactly what we plan on doing after we finish off this season which starts Monday night against Detroit [Lions]."

The 49ers have two games remaining. They’ll face the contending Lions on “Monday Night Football” in Week 17 and the Arizona Cardinals in a Sunday matinee matchup in Week 18.

But after those games, San Francisco will be in revamp mode.

Injuries plagued the 49ers’ season as did unpredictable tragedies and tensions. However, San Francisco -- on paper -- still has a star-studded roster capable of making a deep run. Plus, Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan understand they’re working against a rapidly ticking championship-window clock, so fans should expect an all-in quest for the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy during the next calendar year.

"It's not somewhere where we want to be again, but we're here this year," Lynch added. "Can't believe we're here, but we are. And we have to accept that. We have to learn from it. We can't just chalk it up to there were a lot of injuries. Well, the team we're playing [in Week 17], Detroit, they had a lot of injuries, but they found a way.”

The looming offseason will be a now-or-never one for San Francisco. Quarterback Brock Purdy will be due a hefty contract, injured players will be returning or rehabbing and the big-name roster isn’t exactly young.

Lynch and Shanahan sure will have much to “fix."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast