Shanahan offers silver lining to Purdy, 49ers' down season

Kyle Shanahan believes that quarterback Brock Purdy will benefit from all the adversity the 49ers have faced during the 2024 NFL season.

Shanahan explained Purdy’s progress during what has been a frustrating and uneven 2024 campaign for San Francisco and its third-year quarterback.

“He's in a more challenging situation this year,” Shanahan told reporters on Thursday. “He's got two more weeks of it. I think it's going to end up being really good for him in the long run. I thought he played at such a high level in some situations last year that some were good and easier, but then some were tough. Just like even both playoff games, some of the situations we were in and him leading us back to end up winning both of those and go to the Super Bowl.

“I think this year just having a number of his guys down and things like that has been harder on him but usually that stuff can make you better. I think he's fought through it all year. He’s got two more weeks to fight through it and hopefully we can still improve in these two weeks and then get to the film in the offseason.”

Purdy and the rest of the 49ers' offense looked out of sync for most of the season, partly due to injuries at critical positions. Without Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey for long stretches, the 24-year-old quarterback regressed in his third pro season.

While San Francisco is out of the playoff picture, there still is plenty for Purdy to play for in the final two games. Demonstrating that he can be an elite-level QB worthy of a big contract this offseason is a top priority.

His cheap rookie contract has allowed San Francisco to retain most of its other superstar playmakers, but Purdy will command significantly more money now. Whether or not the 49ers decide to make a huge financial commitment to Purdy remains to be seen and depends on how he performs over the final two games of the season.

