Stephen A advises Garoppolo to ‘shut up' after 49ers QB remarks





ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith harshly criticized Jimmy Garoppolo for his recent comments about the 49ers.

“My perspective is Jimmy Garoppolo needs to shut the hell up,” Smith said Wednesday on First Take. “Just shut up and play, nobody wants to hear from you.

“First of all let’s understand who Jimmy Garoppolo is. He’s a damn good quarterback when he’s playing. But its rare that he plays, he spends more time in an infirmary than on a football field some would argue.

“Let’s be clear as to what I have said. I have been on record saying this in the past and I am going to say this again. The 49ers didn’t win because of Jimmy Garoppolo, they won in spite of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

"Jimmy Garoppolo needs to shut up." pic.twitter.com/TsmGvJV45f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2023

Smith’s comments stemmed from Garoppolo’s recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Robin Lundberg, where the quarterback mentioned that “there have been a lot of weird situations” with his former team.

Jimmy Garoppolo joined @robinlundberg to share his thoughts on the 49ers trading Trey Lance to the Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/FSpMbTYw3X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 29, 2023

While Garoppolo won 68 percent of the games he started for the 49ers, the last couple seasons of his San Francisco tenure were marred in controversy after the team selected Trey Lance No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Even 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed Garoppolo's comments on Wednesday, but he wasn't nearly as forceful as Smith.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast