Why Shanahan didn't talk to Moody after missed field-goal attempts

Jake Moody had a rough debut in the 49ers' 34-7 preseason loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but coach Kyle Shanahan is not concerned about the rookie kicker.

The Michigan product had a successful extra-point attempt after the club’s lone touchdown but missed two field goals from 40 and 58 yards. The head coach spoke the to the media on Monday via conference call and shared why he didn’t talk to the kicker after the game.

“I don’t try to get involved in that head game,” Shanahan said. “I’m not going to go there and try to ask him a bunch of questions because usually they’re just going to make something up, because sometimes guys miss. I think he’ll be much better next time, and like he’s been every other day we’ve been with him.”

The expectations are high for Moody after the club moved up to select the place kicker with the No. 99 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Following in the steps of Robbie Gould doesn’t make it any easier for the rookie. Through his six seasons with the club, the veteran boasted an 87.5-percent average success rate for all field goal attempts and 96.1 percent for extra points.

“He missed a 58-yarder, which that’s, I think, the first time I’ve ever attempted a 58-yarder,” Shanahan said of Moody. “So I’m not going to make too big a deal about that. What’s been cool is how good he has been at those in practice. He definitely missed a tough one in the game. The 40-yard one is one that he’s been great at in practice, he missed it obviously.”

Both the head coach and the kicker were hoping to have another shot at a successful kick before the end of the game, but the offense was unable to get within range. If Moody had made the first attempt, Shanahan shared the plan would have been to send veteran Zane Gonzalez in to kick.

The reasoning behind sending Moody in for the 58-yard attempt was two-fold — to let the rookie have a successful kick in his first NFL outing, and because of the extended distance, which he is known for.

Moody will get another chance Saturday evening when the club hosts the Denver Broncos at 5:30 p.m. PT at Levi’s Stadium. Shanahan is hoping that the offense will be productive enough to give both kickers some work in the second exhibition game.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast