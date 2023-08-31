How Wilks, 49ers plan to integrate Bosa once holdout ends

Just 10 days prior to the 49ers' Week 1 opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has yet to have a practice with defensive end Nick Bosa in attendance.

While Wilks knows the reigning Defensive Player of the Year can dominate the line of scrimmage, it is uncertain whether there is a plan in place to plug Bosa in immediately upon arrival.

“I think we all know that he is unique,” Wilks said on Thursday. “I think you can definitely do different things with him, as we’ve done in the past. Particularly on third down and certain things that you want to try and free him up.”

Bosa has been known to line up on both sides of the defensive line in order to keep the opposition guessing. He also can be seen running stunts with his fellow defensive linemen on the field. Those moves, however, will require some practice which he will not have much of as the September 10th deadline looms closer.

Wilks is confident that his star pass rusher will hit the ground running and will not need much practice in order to be productive. Bosa’s diligence in watching film as well as his own physical preparation will allow him to be involved immediately.

Wilks obviously hopes the matter is cleared up sooner rather than later.

“He’s solid all the way around,” Wilks said. “So I don’t think it’s going to be an issue when that time comes. Hopefully it’s soon.”

Bosa is coming off an NFL-best 18.5-sack 2022 season that included 51 total tackles — 41 solo, 19 for a loss, and 48 quarterback hits. While there is no doubt the Ohio State product will be productive, more time on the field with his team obviously would be beneficial for everyone involved.

General manager John Lynch did not have any further updates earlier in the week, but hopes the mega extension will be wrapped up soon.

“No updates,” Lynch said on Wednesday. “I’m going to stick to that, but communication, and that’s a good thing. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Meanwhile, the clock keeps ticking.

