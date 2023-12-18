How 49ers can clinch NFC's No. 1 playoff seed on Christmas Day

The 49ers secured the right to host at least one playoff game with their division-clinching 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. However, a scenario exists where San Francisco can lock up home-field advantage throughout the NFC postseason as soon as Christmas Day.

For starters, a win over the 11-3 Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night at Levi's Stadium is necessary for this No. 1 seed-clinching scenario to take shape. If the 49ers secure a victory over the Ravens, San Francisco will need a handful of losses from three other NFC teams that sit behind them in the conference standings.

Here is the complete picture of what the 49ers will need to lock up the No. 1 seed by the end of Week 16:

SF win vs. Baltimore

+

PHI loss @ Seattle AND vs. NYG

+

DAL loss @ Miami

+

DET loss @ Minnesota

The Eagles square off with the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" at Lumen Field tonight, with Philadelphia's star quarterback Jalen Hurts dealing with an illness that forced him to travel to the Pacific Northwest separately from the rest of his teammates. If the Eagles lose in Seattle, San Francisco would then need Philadelphia to lose at home against their division rival New York Giants in Week 16.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The latest on #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and #Seahawks QB Geno Smith for tonight...

Dallas is coming off a 31-10 rout at the hands of the Buffalo Bills and now heads to Miami in Week 16 to take on an explosive Miami Dolphins team that is vying for the top seed in the AFC.

Detroit travels to Minnesota for a divisional clash with a scrappy Vikings team quarterbacked by former 49ers signal-caller Nick Mullens. After delivering some unforgettable performances during his extended run as San Francisco's starting quarterback in 2018, Mullens once again has the opportunity to endear himself to 49ers fans by playing a role in securing the No. 1 seed for the team with a win at home against the Lions.

The 49ers' epic Christmas Day clash with the Ravens already has plenty of juice, with both teams sitting atop their respective conferences. However, if the cards fall in San Francisco's favor, an opportunity to secure the No. 1 seed with two weeks remaining in the season could spark an even greater sense of intensity for its heavyweight matchup with Baltimore.



