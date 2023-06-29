Kittle's intensity jacks up 49ers teammates, Clark believes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dallas Clark knows what it takes to keep a locker room motivated and the NFL alum believes 49ers right end George Kittle shares the same trait.

The former Indianapolis Colt attended Tight End University last week and spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area about the enthusiastic co-founder of the event.

"Where do start?" Clark said about Kittle. "The intensity, the passion, the love and just his willingness to sacrifice on every play for his team, for his teammates. It obviously just gets everyone around him jacked up and playing on a different level of intensity."

The 49ers' All-Pro is known for his physical play on the field and being difficult to tackle. Clark believes that goes a long way with Kittle’s teammates. The 29-year old’s spirit on the field only motivates the rest of the team to put forth maximum effort.

Clark himself had a notable NFL career, spanning 11 seasons, including an All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in 2009 when he registered 100 catches for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. The 44-year old added that being around Kittle during the two days in Nashville made him wish he could get back on the field.

"He's just a great player, a great human, and just a sweet dude," Clark said. "Very giving with his time and obviously creating this, he wants to just spread the passion and the love of the position.

"He does a great job of that and every time you’re around him you just get a little bolt of energy. He’s a great dude."

Kittle and fellow star NFL tight ends Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen founded Tight End University in 2021, creating an annual three-day summit where tight ends come together to work on their craft.

As he prepares for the upcoming 2023 NFL season, Kittle is looking to keep the momentum rolling that he built with Brock Purdy in the second half of last season. The two developed a quick chemistry that showed after the rookie took over the reins of the offense in Week 12.

