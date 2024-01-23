Kittle sends Packers hilarious NSFW message after 49ers' playoff win

Never change, George Kittle.

The 49ers tight end is known for his eccentric personality and overall zest for life, and he never has been one to hold his tongue.

So when Kittle had the chance to remind the Green Bay Packers and their fans of the 49ers' 24-21 divisional-round playoff win over them, he took advantage Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" with a NSFW twist on the Cheeseheads' favorite slogan.

"Go Pack go the f--k home," Kittle told show producer Ty Schmit, who is an avid Packers fan, after McAfee told him he could curse since the show -- which streams on YouTube and airs on ESPN -- is delayed on the television side.

And when Schmit told Kittle the Packers should have beaten the 49ers, Kittle fired back with another perfect response.

"I guess we'll never know," Kittle said.

San Francisco now has won five straight NFL playoff games against Green Bay in what has developed into a fun postseason rivalry for both NFC teams. Well, maybe not so fun for both.

In Saturday's comeback win at Levi's Stadium, Kittle finished with four receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. But he and the rest of the 49ers face another challenge this weekend as they prepare to host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

With a trip to the Super Bowl and the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line, San Francisco certainly hopes to send Detroit home, too.

