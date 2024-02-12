49ers have lengthy free agent list to consider entering offseason

With the 49ers' heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss now in the rearview mirror, the team's focus shifts to the offseason -- and the front office has plenty to consider.

There are 19 San Francisco players due to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, with wide receiver Jauan Jennings and guard Ben Bartch set to be restricted free agents. ESPN's Adam Schefter listed a majority of the group shortly after the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

49ers’ key free agents this off-season: DE Chase Young, S Tashaun Gipson, OL Jon Feliciano, DT Javon Kinlaw, QB Sam Darnold, LB Oren Burks, DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Randy Gregory, DT Kevin Givens, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, G Ben Bartch, TE Ross Dwelley, TE Charlie Woerner, LB… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2024

Thanks to quarterback Brock Purdy only accounting for $1 million on his rookie contract next season, 49ers general manager John Lynch still has a little bit of leeway to keep most of the team's roster intact for another run at the Super Bowl.

While the 49ers aren't likely to retain defensive end Chase Young, acquired in a midseason trade with the Washington Commanders, they could bring some free agents back once they work out an imperative contract extension for wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Jennings, meanwhile, is free to negotiate and sign with any team this offseason as an RFA. But the 49ers can offer him one of various qualifying offers ("tenders") that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

After yet another heartbreaking defeat on the NFL's biggest stage, the 49ers have some decisions to make.

