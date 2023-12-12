Warner has four games to set unique 49ers single-season record

Fred Warner has a chance to make 49ers franchise history with just four games remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season.

With his fourth interception of the year in San Francisco's 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the star 49ers linebacker tied the single-season franchise record for most picks by a non-defensive back. Along with Warner, former 49ers linebackers Jim Fahnhorst, Keena Turner and Frank Nunley each previously had four interceptions across a single campaign.

Warner's pick of Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock was the eighth of his nearly six-season NFL career, meaning the All-Pro has doubled the number of interceptions he had coming into the 2023 campaign. His four interceptions this season also lead the team.

Warner has flown all over the field for the 49ers this season, and his eight tackles against Seattle gave him 107 this season -- his sixth consecutive campaign with 100 or more.

That's a record in itself, as Warner's six consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles are the most by a 49ers player in franchise history, surpassing former San Francisco linebacker Derek Smith's five straight. Warner on Sunday also became the fifth active NFL player to post 100 or more tackles in six consecutive seasons (LB Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints -- 6 seasons; LB Erik Kendricks, Los Angeles Chargers -- 7 seasons; LB Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens -- 6 seasons; LB Bobby Wagner, Seahawks – 12 seasons).

With a chance to make even more history in the coming weeks, Warner certainly will keep an eye out for the ball during the 49ers' remaining games. And that's no surprise to his fellow linebacker and teammate Dre Greenlaw, who believes this could be Warner's best season yet.

“Fred has had a lot of good seasons, so it’s hard to say that this is his best," Greenlaw told reporters after Sunday's game. "But the way he’s getting the ball, communicating and running around from the start of the season until now, I can say it’s probably one of his best seasons.

"It just looks like he’s confident and having fun out there.”

