Warner lauds ‘leader' Purdy for bounce-back game vs. Commanders

The 49ers returned to their regularly scheduled dominance with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders at FedExField on New Year’s Eve.

In the Week 17 victory, San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy converted 22 of 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, shaking off his four-interception performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas evening.

During an appearance KNBR’s “Murph & Markus Show” with Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher on Tuesday, 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner shared high praise about his young signal-calling teammate’s bounce-back performance.

“His confidence is unwavering,” Warner told Murphy and Boucher. “That’s a thing I noticed when he was a rookie last year when he got called up to be the starter. All season long, I saw something in him, from a poise standpoint.

“Usually with a rookie quarterback, as a leader of the team, you want to go up to him and let him know he doesn’t have to do anything too big… And I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t feel the need to say anything to him because he’s got it.’ He showed that through and through last year and is just continuing to do that this season. He’s been amazing.”

Since taking over as San Francisco’s starting quarterback during the second half of the 2022 NFL season, Purdy has led the 49ers to two consecutive top-of-the-division finishes with his electric stats and veteran demeanor.

Against the Commanders, the 24-year-old answered naysayers and demonstrated all of his MVP-esque qualities. Purdy had arguably his most impressive play of the season and became the 49ers' all-time leader in passing yards in a season with 4,280, then ended the successful night with a heartwarming speech to his teammates.

“[Purdy’s] humility,” Warner emphasized. “The ability to go out there every single day with a chip on his shoulder, regardless of the outcome of the game ... That's the sign of a true competitor, that's the sign of a true leader of our team."

Purdy’s bounce-back outing helped propel San Francisco to the NFC’s top playoff seed, and the 49ers couldn’t have their great vibes at a better time with the postseason lurking.

Warner’s pride for Purdy is shared by the quarterback’s supporters everywhere as the Iowa State product continues to silence the haters with his actions.

