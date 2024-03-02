Where Gore Jr. ranks his father among top five NFL RBs of all time

NFL draft prospect Frank Gore Jr., son of legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore, has big shoes to fill -- and he knows it.

The running back out of Southern Miss was asked to name his top five at the position by reporters Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine, and the first name out of his mouth was none other than his dad. And while Gore Jr. stopped short of listing five, it's clear where Gore Sr. stands in his eyes.

Frank Gore Jr. ranked his top-five running backs of all time, and No. 1 shouldn’t surprise you 😂 pic.twitter.com/o22MX43bge — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 1, 2024

Along with his father, Gore Jr. listed LeSean McCoy, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton.

While the older Gore was a third-round pick of the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft, his son is expected to be drafted on Day 3 in 2024. The 49ers Faithful are well are of what Gore became in San Francisco, and his accomplishments certainly earn him a spot on many top-five lists in the Bay.

Gore, 40, played the first 10 seasons of his 16-year NFL career with the 49ers and became the franchise's all-time rushing leader before retiring after 2020 NFL season as the No. 3 rusher in league history. He compiled 16,000 yards on the ground, ranking behind only Emmitt Smith and Payton in NFL history.

And Gore Jr. certainly believes he has plenty in common with his dad.

“I’m pretty similar to my dad,” Gore Jr. told reporters Friday at the combine. “We have our similarities, but we also have our differences. He groomed me, so of course we’re similar.

“I’d say I’m more agile. A little more lateral movement. He’s more of a thumper. Other than that, we’re pretty similar.”

Should the 49ers end up drafting the younger Gore, fans in San Francisco certainly hope the two are similar.

