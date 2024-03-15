49ers, NFL fans react to Jimmy G reportedly signing with Rams

When it comes to out-of-nowhere moves, the NFL free-agency period always seems to deliver the goods.
One eyebrow-raising move was former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly signing with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.
Garoppolo was a divisive figure in San Francisco during his six seasons with the team, and 49ers fans let their voices be heard on X, formerly known as Twitter, as news of the veteran quarterback signing with the Rams circulated.
Rams fans also are letting the social media world know their opinions as well, as many appear disappointed with Los Angeles adding Garoppolo as the backup quarterback.
Garoppolo recently was with the Las Vegas Raiders before he was cut at the beginning of free agency this week. He will have to sit out the first two games of the 2024 NFL season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.