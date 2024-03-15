Trending
NFL Free Agency

49ers, NFL fans react to Jimmy G reportedly signing with Rams

By Andy Lindquist

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

When it comes to out-of-nowhere moves, the NFL free-agency period always seems to deliver the goods.

One eyebrow-raising move was former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly signing with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo was a divisive figure in San Francisco during his six seasons with the team, and 49ers fans let their voices be heard on X, formerly known as Twitter, as news of the veteran quarterback signing with the Rams circulated.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rams fans also are letting the social media world know their opinions as well, as many appear disappointed with Los Angeles adding Garoppolo as the backup quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers

Maliek Collins

Collins received news of trade from ex-49ers DC Ryans

NFL Free Agency

Report: Jimmy G signing one-year contract with NFC West rival Rams

Garoppolo recently was with the Las Vegas Raiders before he was cut at the beginning of free agency this week. He will have to sit out the first two games of the 2024 NFL season for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

NFL Free Agency
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us