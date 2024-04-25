49ers NFL draft tracker: Every pick from Round 1 through 7

The 2024 NFL Draft finally is here, and the 49ers, fresh off a heartbreaking Super Bowl LVIII loss, will look to build off last season's success while maintaining future sustainability.

San Francisco enters the opening day of the three-day event with 10 scheduled picks, including six within the first 135 selections. The 49ers' first three choices are scheduled as Nos. 31 (Thursday), 63 and 94 (Friday) overall. The rest of their scheduled selections will come Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of San Francisco's round-by-round selections, which will be updated throughout the draft:

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 94

Round 4: No. 124 (from Dallas Cowboys in Trey Lance trade)

Round 4: No. 132 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 135

Round 5: No. 176 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 211 (Compensatory)

Round 6: No. 215 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 251

