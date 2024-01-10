Deebo explains how Shanahan helped him make NFL history vs. Rams

Mama, there goes that man.

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke yet another record to add to his 2023 NFL campaign, this time in the 49ers' 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

In Week 18, Samuel became the second player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 4,000 receiving yards within his first five seasons, etching his name beside Hall of Famer Charley Taylor (Washington, 1964-1968).

Before Sunday’s game, Samuel needed just four yards on the ground to make history. When appearing on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams, the 27-year-old explained how 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan helped make it happen.

“I told Kyle earlier in the week that I needed [four] yards to break a record and be the second player in NFL history to do it,” Samuel told Adams on Wednesday. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, man. I’ll be sure that we get that done.’ So, it was kind of nice of him to call a play for me to get it done.”

In the first quarter against the Rams, Shanahan dialed up a run out of the shotgun for Samuel. No. 19 would take off for 11 yards, a first down and another page in the record books on his only carry of the game.

Besides adding to his season-long list of records broken, Samuel also helped San Francisco make history as a team.

Samuel’s run, which pushed him over the 1,000-yards-rushing mark for his career, also made the 49ers the first team in NFL history to have a running back (Christian McCaffrey), two wideouts (Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel) and a tight end (George Kittle) individually earn 1,000 scrimmage yards in the same season.

With five regular seasons now in the books, Samuel has totaled 4,122 receiving yards and 1,007 rushing yards.

Since San Francisco selected the South Carolina product with the 36th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Samuel has been the ultimate Swiss Army knife in the 49ers' offense.

