Iowa vs South Carolina NCAA title sparks fun Kittle, Deebo banter

Even though it’s the NFL offseason, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle continue to keep fans entertained.

Their latest effort comes on social media, as the two engaged in fun banter because of the looming 2024 NCAA women’s basketball tournament championship featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Of course, Kittle attended Iowa, while Samuel attended South Carolina.

As soon as the buzzer sounded on Iowa’s Final Four victory over UConn on Friday night, making the matchup against Samuel’s school official, the trash-talking ensued.

@gkittle46 talk to me nice what’s good.



You know who you got next right 👀👀🥶 — Deebo (@19problemz) April 6, 2024

Samuel knows who Kittle will be favoring come Sunday afternoon, but the tight end made sure to be clear, replying with a gif of Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark.

But Samuel kept the fun going, quoting Kittle’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a gif featuring Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

While the two left the banter at that, Samuel is on record for supporting Clark -- like everyone else in awe of her WNBA No. 1 pick-worthy talents -- as he made a post mirroring all tournament watchers during Iowa’s win over UConn.

Bruhhhh Caitlyn Clark can’t be guarded !!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) April 2, 2024

Like most, Kittle and Samuel will have their eyes glued to their screens when their alma maters face off for all the marbles.

And maybe for one of them, having their school win a championship can ease the pain of San Francisco’s Super Bowl LVIII defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

