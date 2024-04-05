Watch 49ers' Wishnowsky boot ceremonial first punt into McCovey Cove

Three 49ers players took part in the pregame ceremonies ahead of the Giants' home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday at Oracle Park, and the most unassuming of the trio stole the show.

After linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Deebo Samuel threw out the ceremonial first pitches, punter Mitch Wishnowsky epically kicked the ceremonial first punt into McCovey Cove, where it was retrieved by a kayaker.

Mitch Wishnowsky boots the ceremonial first punt into McCovey Cove 😎 pic.twitter.com/YD5EJt5L8Q — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel threw out the ceremonial first pitches ⚾

#BayAreaUnite pic.twitter.com/VmYvX4wVHc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 5, 2024

Wishnowsky is averaging 45.7 yards on his 288 career regular-season punts during his five-year NFL career with the 49ers.

Last season, among qualified punters who played in at least 12 games, Wishnowsky had the fifth-fewest punts (52).

Punters don't often get the spotlight, but on Friday, Wishnowsky was the best-performing 49ers player on the field at Oracle Park.

