Deebo not satisfied with 49ers' play despite recent dominance

After beating the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, the 49ers share an NFL-best 11-3 record with the Baltimore Ravens and are winners of six consecutive games.

However, one of San Francisco’s star players believes the team can be even better.

During his weekly appearance Tuesday on "Up & Adams," fifth-year 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel told host Kay Adams that San Francisco isn’t playing at its highest level just yet.

“As we continue to stack these days, stack these games, stack these wins, we’re still not playing to our best potential," Samuel said. "We’re still leaving stuff on the field. Those are things that people [outside] don’t know. Within the building, things we know we have to work on, for us.”

Samuel insists that the 49ers have another gear to reach despite the team hovering near the top of most key statistics.

San Francisco is third in points per game (30.4) and second in points allowed per game (16.7), while also ranking first in forced turnovers (25) and in least amount of giveaways (12).

For a polished 49ers team that owns blowout wins over probable playoff teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, Samuel knows what his team has to address.

“Just little things,” Samuel told Adams. “One block here would spring Christian [McCaffrey] free probably like three or four more times, or a block here would get Brock [Purdy] a little bit more time in the pocket to throw another ball. It’s just little things like that.”

While San Francisco is unbeatable as of late, it’ll have its chance to get Samuel’s mentioned wrinkles out in Week 16 ahead of its NFC playoff run.

The 49ers host Lamar Jackson and the 11-3 Ravens on Christmas Day at Levi’s Stadium, with the winner taking sole possession of the NFL's best record.

And Samuel, who has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL the past three weeks, knows how high San Francisco’s ceiling is.

