McCaffrey ties Emmitt Smith's TD-streak mark vs. Cowboys 

Christian McCaffrey's 1-yard touchdown run late in the first half of the 49ers' showdown with the Dallas Cowboys placed the star running back in rarified air.

That touchdown run marked the 14th consecutive game McCaffrey has scored a touchdown, tying Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith for the most consecutive games with a touchdown since 1990.

CMC has scored in 14 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TRELmvrJAB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

You could not possibly draw it up any better, with McCaffrey earning a spot in history alongside a Cowboys legend on the same night these two storied franchises are squaring off in front of a national audience.

McCaffrey has appeared in 19 total games since joining the 49ers and scored at least one touchdown in 16 of those 19 games.

Over that same span, McCaffrey has recorded 21 total touchdowns for the 49ers, with his presence elevating an already potent offense into arguably the most lethal unit in the league.

McCaffrey finished the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Cowboys with 51 rushing yards on 19 carries, and added 27 receiving yards on two receptions.

