49ers' Ward shares secret behind first career two-interception game

GLENDALE, Ariz., — After the 49ers' 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Charvarius “Mooney” Ward shared the secret to his first career two-interception, pick-six performance.

Before Sunday’s win, Ward had only registered two interceptions — in Weeks 1 and 7, while leading the league in pass breakups (PBUs). The cornerback had vowed to turn his PBUs into interceptions by working on the JUGS machines, but he might have found an even better method to practice.

“This week I caught balls from Sam Darnold,” Ward said. “Sam’s a quarterback who throws the ball hard. It’s different when the quarterback is throwing the balls to you rather than your coach throwing the ball to you. There’s a different spin on it.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Caught some balls from Sam Darnold, and will probably do it every week.”

Charvarius Ward reveals how Sam Darnold helped him prepare for his big game today pic.twitter.com/X6QzcE4fgG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 18, 2023

Ward has had an impressive season leading the league with 22 pass breakups, but Sunday was a breakthrough for the cornerback.

“It means everything, man,” Ward said after the game. “I had a big smile on my face, probably for the whole first half after the touchdown. I feel like I made a great play. Thank God, first of all. Two picks for the first time in my career, even high school, college and junior college. Definitely thankful for that.”

Ward’s first takeaway was a Kyler Murray pass intended for tight end Trey McBride. The 49ers defender forced his way between the two Cardinals players and saw nothing but green grass once the ball was secured in his hands, running 66 yards for the score.

The undrafted free agent’s pick-six is the first score for defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ star-powered defense this season. It is also the first of Ward's entire football career, even going all the way back to his Pop-Warner days.

MOONEY WARD HOUSE CALL 📞

pic.twitter.com/QK9LcEu77V — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 17, 2023

“Coach Wilks was emphasizing all year scoring on defense,” Ward said. “I’m thankful to God that I was the first defensive player to get us a touchdown this season. It’s a real good feeling. I have to stay humble, keep working and try to get better and better.”

Teammate Deebo Samuel was one of the first of Ward’s teammates to meet him in the end zone to celebrate the pick-six. Prior to the game, the wide receiver believed that the cornerback was due for an interception.

“Man, it’s so crazy,” Samuel said. “Right before the game, I was like ‘Yo, it’s about time for you to get a pick’ and I was tired of seeing PBUs. I said ‘You are going to take one about 90 yards.’ But it was close to it.’

“He hit that like he had just caught a screen and he went and got in the endzone. I put my helmet on, so I don’t get a penalty of course. I just ran right down there to meet him in the endzone.”

Ward snagged his second pick near the end of the game, sealing the win for the 49ers with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

The 49ers' defense has an even bigger task ahead in Week 16 when the Baltimore Ravens head to the Bay Area for Monday Night Football. No doubt Ward will be preparing with Darnold again for the prime-time contest.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast