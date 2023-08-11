Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Purdy's bumpy practice vs. Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The 49ers’ offense was upstaged by an opportunistic Las Vegas Raiders defense on the practice field Friday.

Sound the alarm.

Or not.

The two days of joint practices provided 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy with a game's worth of action. He took 68 snaps of 11-on-11 work in the two days of practices against the Raiders.

Purdy was on the field for 39 plays of team work Friday, as well as six plays of 7-on-7.

And while things did not go smoothly, no rational person would deduce the 49ers are suddenly in trouble.

Left tackle Trent Williams, for one, does not have any concerns.

“I just don’t,” Williams said. “I have faith in Coach (Kyle Shanahan). I have faith in Brock. It’s preseason. The guy just got back from a six-month rehab. I’m definitely not putting much into a practice rep or a practice interception.”

Purdy was intercepted once during 11-on-11 work while completing 15 of 26 passes. He had another two pass attempts that were nearly picked off. And he threw two more interceptions in a 7-on-7 drill in which there is no pass rush.

Along with interceptions that could have been poor throws, poor decisions or a receiver running the wrong route, Purdy also showed plenty of flashes to provide indicators he is well on his way.

After Purdy threw a pass that Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted, he completed passes of 20 yards or more to rookie tight end Brayden Willis, and receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

Purdy will not play Sunday when the 49ers open the preseason against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are expected to split the action as they compete for the backup job.

Lance took just five practice snaps and completed one of two pass attempts Friday, while Darnold had four plays of 11-on-11 and was 3-for-3 passing.

Both Lance and Darnold were intercepted during a 7-on-7 red zone period.

Quick slants

— Practice began Friday with a scare when Raiders star receiver Davante Adams went down with an apparent right leg injury. Adams collided with 49ers linebacker Oren Burks as he ran a slant pattern and was going after the Jimmy Garoppolo pass.

The Raiders had no issue with the play. Coach Josh McDaniels labeled it as incidental contact.

“I haven’t seen anything. I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels told the media. “It was just kind of a bang-bang play — totally clean on both sides.”

— The two days of practices provided both teams with a lot of good work on the field and very little extracurricular activity.

But practice Friday ended with a little more emotion with some pushing, shoving and talking. After facing the same opponent for two days in the desert heat, Aiyuk said it was not a big deal.

“You expect that,” Aiyuk said. “It was hot out there.”

— The 49ers signed defensive lineman Breeland Speaks to a one-year contract and placed cornerback Anthony Averett on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury.

Speaks entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has seen time with the Raiders, Cowboys, Giants and Bills. He last played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2022.

— On Thursday, Williams neutralized Raiders Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby in one-on-one pass-rush drills. On Friday, Williams was held out. Crosby definitely got the best of Colton McKivitz, the team’s starting right tackle.

