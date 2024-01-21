Purdy learns valuable lesson after glove conundrum in 49ers' win vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy was not his usual, accurate self in the 49ers' 24-21 NFC divisional playoff round win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

After two quarters, the quarterback only had completed 10 of his 16 passes for 125 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end George Kittle. After the game, Purdy explained how the weather, and wearing a glove on his throwing hand, might have affected his accuracy.

“Early on, obviously I put on the glove for the first drive,” Purdy said. “It was coming down, and then it sprinkled, so I took it off. I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do, and I was sort of fed up with the glove, so then I was just throwing the way I normally do.”

The rain continued off and on throughout the game which affected Purdy’s performance, even after he figured out his glove situation.

“There were some times when I was dropping back and the ball was wet from the grass and sort of affected some accuracy and stuff, but that’s football,” Purdy said. “I got to be better in that area.”

At the end of the night, Purdy completed 23 of his 39 attempts for 252 yards, one touchdown and an 86.7 passer rating. Was his trouble getting into a rhythm with his offense until the final drive a result of rest, rust or the glove?

Purdy has played in games with inclement weather before, especially as a four-year starter at Iowa State. With the pressure of the national spotlight, a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line and no glove in sight, Purdy played his best when it mattered most.

In the final drive of the game, the second-year quarterback completed six of his seven attempts for 47 passing yards to help lead his team to a win.

Overcoming adversity by putting together a game-winning drive might be what the team needed to sharpen their focus heading into the NFC title game on Sunday, but one thing is certain - Purdy will know whether to wear a glove, or not.

