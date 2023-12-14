Purdy eager for Arizona homecoming in Week 15 vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — When quarterback Brock Purdy steps onto the field for the 49ers' Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, it will be the first time the quarterback has played a game in his hometown in nearly two years in the NFL.

Purdy, who attended Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona, and was born in nearby Queen Creek, played his last football game in the state at the Fiesta Bowl in January of 2021. Then, as the quarterback for the Iowa State Cyclones, Purdy facilitated a 34-17 win over the Oregon Ducks.

“I’m excited,” Purdy said. “I have my family, my friends — people in my life growing up will be there. It should be fun.”

With demand at a fever pitch to see the quarterback’s homecoming, Purdy has limited his request for tickets to only his immediate family. The play-caller still expects a big showing from people in his life, from football coaches to former teammates and friends to be in attendance.

Purdy fans won’t be alone as the only 49ers fans at State Farm Stadium. The crowd is expected to be 61 percent in support of San Francisco according to ticket marketplace Vivid Seat’s proprietary algorithm, with an average price $175 per seat.

The 23-year-old shared that there is no added pressure surrounding his return to the Grand Canyon State, even with his family and friends in the stands.

“It’s been like that already,” Purdy said. “Every game I feel like there are family and friends that either come to games or tune in on TV. Nothing changes. Once you line up, it’s 11-on-11 football. And I got to do my assignments and play quarterback.”

It's safe to say, Purdy still is looking forward to seeing his family at the game. That will include his parents, sister, fiancée and his brother, Chubba, who will return home from Nebraska to be in attendance.

“I know there are a lot of people who have bought tickets, and they will be there supporting,” Purdy said. “I’m very thankful for that.”

