49ers' Purdy has wholesome reaction after CMC's TD streak ends

The 49ers scored four touchdowns in their dominant 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, each from a different offensive playmaker.

Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk took turns contributing to the blowout victory, but whose turn never came? Christian McCaffrey's.

For the first time since Week 13 of last season, the 49ers' All-Pro running back did not find the end zone, failing to extend his touchdown streak to an NFL-record 18 straight games. If he had scored a touchdown on Sunday, he would have become the first player in NFL history to score a scrimmage touchdown in 18 consecutive contests.

After the game, 49ers second-year quarterback Brock Purdy had a wholesome reaction to the streak ending.

"Well after the touchdown to Juice, I sort of felt bad," Purdy said. "We came off the sideline and guys were talking about it like, 'Ah, man.' I'm like 'Dang it.' I was mad. Obviously, we scored a touchdown, that's the biggest thing. Then the next drive we were like, 'Let's drive for Christian and try to get him a touchdown, this is huge.'

"So at the end, man, we all wanted it for him. Every guy on this team wanted it for Christian and then obviously Christian wants it more than anybody."

"Everybody wanted it for Christian."



Brock on CMC coming just short of the NFL record for most consecutive games with a TD pic.twitter.com/wR1ljsoNvI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

In the fourth quarter, Purdy connected with Juszczyk down the middle for a 22-yard touchdown -- the team's last one of the day.

Some fans wanted Juszczyk to take a knee at the 1-yard line to set the 49ers up and give them four more chances for McCaffrey to break the record. But according to McCaffrey, that wasn't happening.

"Juice really wanted me to score, unless, he could score." — McCaffrey 😂 pic.twitter.com/ewYXUluF4k — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 12, 2023

Although the streak ended Sunday, what McCaffrey has done in a 49ers uniform is nothing short of impressive, to say the least. And in the end, he's just happy they walked away with a win after losing their last three matches.

And if Purdy has a say, getting a new streak going isn't out of the picture.

"He's a humble guy," Purdy said of McCaffrey. "He wants to win so he puts the team first. But in that moment, everybody wanted it for Christian. So it hurts. But at the same time, he's got a long career ahead of him and I told him we'll be able to do it again."