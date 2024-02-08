Reid praises Chiefs' scout team QB for accurate Purdy impression

By Peter King, NBC Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. – Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns to three different receivers, including a deep strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, in an impressive 10-play span with the Kansas City Chiefs' first unit in a brisk 1-hour, 18-minute practice Thursday, Kansas City’s third workout of the week in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII.

“TEMPO! TEMPO!” one coach yelled as coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense ran out for a period against the scout team imitating the 49ers' potent offense. And before the final Mahomes-led offensive drive of the day, another coach yelled: “FINISH! FINISH!” On both sides of the ball, the effort looked full-throttle for 78 minutes.

On a 49-degree afternoon that started in sun and ended under threatening skies, coach Andy Reid said he was pleased with the work his team got at the Las Vegas Raiders’ Intermountain Health Performance Center.

“It was good execution,” Reid said. “And Patrick was sharp, very sharp.”

Two injury notes:

• Wide receiver Rashee Rice got stepped on about an hour into practice and had to walk off and get treatment as concerned Chiefs officials tended to him on the first row of the bleachers on the sideline. At the end of practice, Rice walked off the field without a limp. Asked if he was concerned, Reid said: “No. He got stepped on. He’s all right.” Rice has become a major weapon in these playoffs, with 20 catches for 223 yards in Kansas City’s three wins.

• For the third straight day, backup Nick Allegretti filled in for left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral injury); it appears likely Allegretti will get his second Super Bowl start. He started at guard in the Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa three years ago.

Mahomes, preparing for his fourth Super Bowl in six years, looked excellent in the first 10-play series by the first unit. His throw to Valdes-Scantling hit him perfectly in stride. Mahomes also had scoring strikes to Travis Kelce and his backup tight end, Noah Gray.

The starting defense made it tough on scout team quarterback Chris Oladokun, picking him off twice. But Oladokun’s feisty, and gave good looks trying to be Brock Purdy. At 6-1 and 195, he’s got the ability to move like the 6-1, 220-pound Purdy. Reid praised the job Oladokun has done imitating Lamar Jackson two weeks ago and now Purdy.

“He’s done a good job,” Reid said. “He can move around, and he’s been great the last couple of games. He’s really developed pretty good as a player.” Kansas City will have its last practice of the week Friday at 11:45 a.m. before a normal Saturday walk-through. Friday is red-zone, goal-line and short-yardage day for the team. “It’ll be another fast-paced practice,” Reid said.

