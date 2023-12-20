49ers place defensive tackle Kalia Davis on IR with ankle injury

The 49ers have placed defensive tackle Kalia Davis on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

This is another blow to the interior of the 49ers' defensive line which already is thin due to the absences of Arik Armstead, who is dealing with foot//knee injuries, and Javon Hargrave, who missed the club’s Week 15 matchup with a hamstring injury.

All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is a free agent that general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan could pursue to add depth, but as of Monday, they had not made a move.

“Not yet,” Shanahan said via conference call on Monday. “I’m not ruling out anything. We have guys on our practice squad as you guys see that we used last week. But, that stuff we also aren’t exactly sure when Hargrave and Armstead are coming back.

“We do know they have chances this week. So, there’s a lot of variables that are playing together that we’ll be discussing here the rest of the day, tomorrow. Even if we don’t make a move in any area, that’ll probably be continuing throughout the year.”

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Suh had visited with the Miami Dolphins, but a deal had not been made.

If Armstead and Hargrave are not ready to return when the 49ers host the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football," the front office could seek help outside of the building. Javon Kinlaw and Kevin Givens played most of the snaps on the interior of the defensive line with help from T.Y. McGill who had been promoted from the practice squad for the game.

Davis was on the field for 13 defensive snaps in Arizona before the injury and appeared in three games in 2023 before being placed on IR.

Davis was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 220 overall) by the 49ers and did not appear in any games as a rookie as he worked his way back from a knee injury suffered in October 2021 while attending the University of Central Florida.

