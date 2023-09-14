49ers injury report: Greenlaw returns to limited practice

SANTA CLARA — Backup 49ers cornerback and special-teams contributor Samuel Womack sat out practice Thursday due to a knee issue.

The severity of Womack’s condition was not known, but he likely sustained the injury during practice on Wednesday.

Womack’s status for the 49ers' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium appears to be the only concern for the 49ers.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who sat out Wednesday with a groin condition, returned to limited practice on Thursday.

The biggest injury concern for the Rams is wide receiver Puka Nacua, who did not practice Thursday due to an oblique injury.

Nacua was a fifth-round draft pick from BYU. He got his career off to an impressive start in the Rams’ 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford targeted Nacua 15 times, and the pair connected on 10 catches for 119 yards.

49ers participation report

No practice

CB Samuel Womack (knee)

Limited

LB Dre Greenlaw (groin)

Full Participation

TE George Kittle (groin)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist)

T Trent Williams (not injury related - resting player)

Rams participation report

No practice

WR Puka Nacua (oblique)

Limited

S Jason Taylor (groin)

Full participation

T Joseph Noteboom (ankle)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hip)

