49ers have six players in PFF's top 50 for 2023 season

The 49ers' star-studded roster might just be the best in the NFL.
San Francisco was well represented on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 50 players for the 2023 season, with a league-best six selections.
Four offensive and two defensive 49ers players made the list:
3. OT Trent Williams
6. EDGE Nick Bosa
14. LB Fred Warner
39. TE George Kittle
44. RB Christian McCaffrey
50. WR Deebo Samuel
San Francisco boasts an elite defense and an explosive offense, with one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. However, some detractors believe the uncertainty at the quarterback position prevents the 49ers from being considered the best overall team.
Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy, if he recovers in time from offseason surgery to repair a torn UCL, is expected to start Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the 23-year-old has a breakout campaign in 2023, there should be no doubt who the best team in the league is.