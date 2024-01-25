Panthers hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales as head coach, reports say

Dave Canales is moving on up while staying in the NFC South.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator reportedly is set to become the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say. A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out.



On to Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/NEIGnt36O3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Canales, 42, got to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and continued with the organization through 2022. He then went to Tampa Bay to become offensive coordinator on Todd Bowles' staff.

The Bucs' offense helped propel the team to the playoffs in their first season of the post-Tom Brady era. While the team ranked dead last in rushing yards per game, Canales helped revitalize Baker Mayfield, who threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Tampa Bay posted 32 points in a wild card win over the Philadelphia Eagles and 23 points in a divisional round defeat against the Detroit Lions.

Carolina and new general manager Dan Morgan are hoping Canales can bring some stability to the Panthers' sideline. The team fired its head coach midseason in consecutive years, with Matt Rhule lasting five games in 2022 and Frank Reich making it 11 games into 2023.

The Panthers had a league-worst 2-15 record in 2023. Making matters worse, they traded what turned out to be the 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears in a trade that brought quarterback Bryce Young to Carolina.