Justin Herbert strikes record-setting extension with Chargers, reports say

Justin Herbert was the No. 6 overall pick in 2020.

Justin Herbert is the latest young star quarterback to get paid.

The 25-year-old signal caller has agreed to a record-setting five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that runs through 2029, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN on Tuesday. The contract reportedly features $133.7 million in fully guaranteed money and a potential guarantee of $218.7 million, along with a no-trade clause.

Sources: Justin Herbert’s five-year extension includes $133.7 million fully guaranteed, $193.7 million with the injury guarantee and springing potentially to $218.7 million guaranteed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

With an average annual value of $52.5 million, the deal will make Herbert the highest-paid player in NFL history. He joins Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as the latest young quarterback to land a record long-term deal this offseason.

Justin Herbert is now the third quarterback this off-season to sign a market resetting 5-year contract extension, joining:



🏈 Jalen Hurts: 5-years, $255M

🏈 Lamar Jackson: 5-years, $260M



And the Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow is still left. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

The No. 6 overall pick in 2020 out of Oregon, Herbert didn’t get the chance to start for the Chargers until a team medical mishap. Los Angeles’ team doctor accidentally punctured starter Tyrod Taylor’s lung prior to its Week 2 game, thrusting then-rookie Herbert into the lineup as he went shot-for-shot with Patrick Mahomes in a three-point loss.

From that point on, Herbert hasn’t missed a start for the Chargers. The team went 7-9 in his first season as he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year with 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and 4,336 passing yards.

The next season was even better for Herbert, with the Chargers going 9-8 as he totaled 38 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 5,014 passing yards.

In 2022, the Chargers made their first postseason appearance in five seasons before losing to the Jaguars in a historic 27-0 comeback.

Even with the playoff disappointment, the start of Herbert’s career has been statistically eye-popping. His 14,089 passing yards through three seasons are the most ever by a quarterback, while his 94 touchdown passes trail only Dan Marino (98).

Now entering Year 4 with a new long-term contract, Herbert and the Chargers are expected to return to the postseason and compete with perennial AFC contenders like the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills.

