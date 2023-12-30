Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree faces domestic violence charges, allegedly `body slammed' victim

FILE – Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Cincinnati. Ogletree was arrested on domestic violence charges on Friday, Dec. 29, according to court records.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly “body slammed” a female victim earlier in the week, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to Indiana state court records. Both are felonies.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday in Hendricks County, just west of Indianapolis, according to the records.

Officers with the Avon Police Department who responded Tuesday to the reported domestic disturbance found a female victim in pain and unable to move and she was taken to a local hospital to have her injuries assessed, according to a probable cause affidavit, The Indianapolis Star reported.

The victim said a fight began when she looked at Ogletree’s phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, according to the affidavit.

Accounts provided by both the female and Ogletree indicate that she attempted to “smack” Ogletree, but did not hit him. She told police that Ogletree “body slammed” her to the ground, while Ogletree told officers he pushed the victim to the ground.

Ogletree remained held without bond Saturday at the Hendricks County Jail pending a Tuesday court hearing, said Deputy Mark Grace.

Messages seeking comment on the charges were left Saturday by The Associated Press for an attorney listed for Ogletree in court records.

The Colts in a statement said the team knows about the arrest.

“We are aware of the disturbing allegations involving Drew Ogletree,” the statement said. “The team takes these matters seriously. We have notified the NFL and are in the process of gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The court also issued a no-contact order.

Ogletree was the Colts sixth-round pick out of Youngstown State in the 2022 draft. He has nine catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season for the 8-7 Colts, who are chasing a playoff spot. The team plays at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.