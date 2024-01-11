‘Greatest to ever do it': Current, former Patriots react to Bill Belichick's departure

Following the news that the New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick, numerous current and former players took to social media to share their thoughts.

Former Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel sent Belichick a video message on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with the caption, "You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me."

You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024

Ex-Patriots running back Rex Burkhead said simply, "Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach," on X.

Greatest to ever do it. Thank you Coach. https://t.co/3frmVK3TeD — Rex Burkhead (@RBrex34) January 11, 2024

"The Greatest! Thank you," current Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux said on X, followed by five goat emojis.

The Greatest! Thank you🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 11, 2024

Ex-Patriots tight end Ben Watson remarked on how Belichick, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Alabama's Nick Saban will all be leaving their current jobs at the same time.

Goodness. Changing of the guard all across football in the last 24 https://t.co/9HWoFjuVFJ — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) January 11, 2024

So far, there has been no word from the big guns like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. But they could be waiting until Belichick's departure has officially been announced by the team.

Some local and national media members have also weighed in:

Patriots radio announcer Bob Socci shared some of his memories of watching Belichick coach.

Covering my first @Patriots training camp in 2013, I marveled at Belichick's hands-on coaching w/ all 90 players. To see it was to believe his self-description of "teacher."



Grateful for a seat at so many of his 'Football 301' lectures, when he was teaching us the game, too. https://t.co/E8NS3ViMsI — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) January 11, 2024

"Nothing but gratitude for Belichick. What a run," added The Boston Globe's Chad Finn.