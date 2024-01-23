Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass deletes social media after receiving threats following missed field goal

Tyler Bass of the Buffalo Bills misses a 44-yard field goal attempt against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC divisional playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass has deleted his social media accounts after apparently receiving online threats following his missed game-tying field goal in Sunday's divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The bullying against the athlete has prompted a nonprofit cat adoption group, Ten Lives Club, to raise money on behalf of the football player.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the group called Bass a “friend” who took time to help the organization and rescue cats last year.

"WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name," Ten Lives Club said.

The group added: "Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

Searches for Bass' social media accounts on Instagram and X on Tuesday prompted messages on the platforms that said the account doesn't exist or may have been removed.

