49ers practice notes: Harbaugh holding for kicks?

SANTA CLARA -- Defensive end Ray McDonald was back on the practice field Thursday and appeared to be more active than he was a day earlier as he attempts to return from a left hamstring strain.Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he does not know if McDonald will be available for action when the 49ers face the New York Giants on Sunday. Fangio said McDonald has made a lot of progress, but he has to prove that he is ready for action."Particularly with a pulled muscle, I think the guy needs to show you in practice that he's ready to play before you put him out there in a game," Fangio said. "You can't let him not do anything all week and then he says he's fine on Sunday. Invariably, he's going to re-injure himself."McDonald did not play in the 49ers' 19-11 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Meanwhile, running back Frank Gore is on target to start Sunday's game. Gore is nursing a sore left ankle. He looked better than he did a day earlier in practice, when he was clearly favoring his ankle.

One of the more interesting sights on the practice field was coach Jim Harbaugh taking turns holding for kicker David Akers during warmups. Harbaugh flawlessly handled several snaps from Brian Jennings on field-goal attempts.