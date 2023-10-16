Squash isn't just a fruit, it's now the newest Olympic sport. Here's how it's played

One of the world's greatest squash players will soon win an Olympic gold medal.

Squash was one of five sports added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee on Monday, joining cricket, flag football, baseball, softball and lacrosse.

Unlike some of those sports, squash will make its debut at the Games after several previous applications to get Olympic status failed despite other racquet sports like tennis and badminton having become mainstays.

Many might be more familiar with squash the fruit than squash the sport.

So, here is everything you need to know about one of the newest Olympic sports.

What is squash in sports?

Squash is a racket sport that is played in a four-walled court between two players, or four in doubles competition. It is similar in many ways to racquetball, with players taking turns striking the ball to playable areas on the walls in hopes of securing a point when their opponent is unable to return the ball.

The sport began during the 19th century in England when students at the Harrow School outside of London began playing.

How to play squash

Squash is played with competing players alternately striking a rubber ball against the court's front wall.

The initial serve, which a player must complete with at least one foot in one of the court's two service boxes, must hit above the serve line on the front wall and land beyond the mid-line on the opposite side of the court. All ensuing shots must strike between the tin line towards the bottom of the wall, which is lined with tin so a sound is made when the ball strikes it, and the out line near the top of the wall.

The ball can be hit on the fly or off one bounce on the floor.

A variety of shots can be used, including a forehand, backhand, drop shot, cross court and others. Shots can also be deflected off the side or back wall before striking the front wall.

The player who wins the volley when their opponent is unable to make a valid return on the ball is awarded a point.

A squash game is typically played to 11 points, with the victor having to win by at least two points. A match is typically a best-of-three or best-of five series.

What's the difference between squash and racquetball?

One different between squash and racquetball is the spelling of the playing equipment. Squash uses a racket, racquetball uses a racquet. There are also size differences between the two, with the racket being shorter and wider than a racquet.

The ball in each sport is hollow and made of rubber, but a squash ball is smaller than a racquetball and does not have as much bounce.

A squash court is also slightly smaller than a racquetball court. When serving, squash players are confined to a box on one side of the court whereas racquetball players can move anywhere inside the cross-court service box.

The ceiling and marked areas of the walls are out of bounds in squash, all surfaces are in play in racquetball.

How do you get into squash?

Buy a racket and a ball, find a gym or squash club that has courts and start practicing. You could be a future Olympian!