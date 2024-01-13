Taylor Swift attends frigid Chiefs playoff game wearing custom Travis Kelce jacket

Taylor Swift attends the AFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift once sang that she has never been anywhere cold as you...until Saturday, that is.

Swift showed up for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium with temperatures at minus-4 degrees and a wind chill of minus-26 degrees for what is the fourth-coldest NFL postseason game on record.

It's a cruel winter.

To keep warm, Swift wore a custom red-puffer Travis Kelce jacket featuring her boyfriend's last name and No. 87, along with black pants and a white beanie.

Taylor Swift arrives for playoff football. pic.twitter.com/aPeFXNueaE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers' fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who will likely see an immediate and drastic spike in Twitter followers and coat sales from Swifties.

Taylor Swift’s custom made No. 87 jacket was designed and created by the wife of 49ers’ All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Twitter is @krisjuszczyk. pic.twitter.com/AaeWSnm6xH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024

Taylor Swift arrives to the Chiefs game in a Travis Kelce jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MAqB9oxaNh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 14, 2024

Juszczyk made a matching jacket for Brittany Mahomes featuring the name and number of her husband Patrick Mahomes.

The luxury suite where Swift sits during the game, of course, is mostly enclosed and climate controlled. But that created another issue: window fogging, making for what looks like the image for Swift's next album cover.

This looks like it’s from the trailer for an upcoming Taylor Swift rom-com (aside: who says no?)



Just the perfect shot. pic.twitter.com/4MhVYnJTtg — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) January 14, 2024

The windows inside the suites at Arrowhead are frozen. pic.twitter.com/xX0yObEATc — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 14, 2024

While it was Swift's first playoff game, Kelce is a postseason veteran, having made 18 playoff starts and won two Super Bowls. Kelce arrived wearing a checkered jacket and black leather pants.

Swift attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24 amid romance rumors between the 12-time Grammy winner and All-Pro tight end.

The Chiefs' record with Swift in the building this season is 6-3. They are three wins away from Swift potentially making her Super Bowl debut.

