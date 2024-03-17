Women's March Madness 2024 bracket, schedule, matchups revealed

It's time for some madness.

Selection Sunday revealed how the men's tournament will play out, with the women's tournament following shortly after.

South Carolina, at 32-0, will be one of the programs to watch. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, Cameron Brink and Stanford and Aaliyah Edwards and UConn should also be competing at the top since they all boast potential WNBA stars.

LSU, last year's champion, will have to do so again as a No. 3 seed. Elsewhere, Texas and USC claimed No. 1 seeds while Stanford and UCLA settled for No. 2.

Here's everything to know for the women's 2024 NCAA tournament:

What is the women's 2024 NCAA tournament bracket?

Here's a region-by-region breakdown of all the first-round matchups in the women's tournament:

ALBANY 1 REGION

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian

No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 4 Indiana vs. No. 13 Fairfield

No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 3 Oregon State vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington

No. 6 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Kent State

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Marquette

ALBANY 2 REGION

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Princeton

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 Portland

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Drake

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Rice

No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 11 Middle Tennessee

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 Cal Baptist

No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 10 UNLV

PORTLAND 3 REGION

No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus-Christi

No. 8 Kansas vs. No. 9 Michigan

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Marshall

No. 5 Baylor vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt/Columbia

No. 3 UConn vs. No. 14 Jackson State

No. 6 Syracuse vs. No. 11 Auburn/Arizona

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 15 Maine

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 10 Richmond

PORTLAND 4 REGION

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Florida State

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 South Dakota State

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 14 Chattanooga

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Green Bay

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 Norfolk State

No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Maryland

When does the women's 2024 NCAA tournament start?

The women's tournament will begin on Wednesday, March 20, with the First Four games. The first round then begins on Friday, March 22.

What is the women's 2024 NCAA tournament schedule?

Mark these dates for when the women's tournament will be played:

First Four: Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21

Wednesday, March 20 and Thursday, March 21 First round: Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23

Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 Second round: Sunday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25

Sunday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 Sweet 16: Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30

Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 Elite Eight : Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1

: Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 Final Four: Friday, April 5 (ESPN)

Friday, April 5 (ESPN) NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Who won the women's 2023 NCAA tournament?

In 2023, No. 3 LSU beat No. 2 Iowa 102-85 in the final. It marked the program's first ever championship in the tournament.