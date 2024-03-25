When is the men's Sweet 16? Dates, matchups, how to watch and more to know

The race for the 2024 men's NCAA championship is getting tighter.

The opening week of March Madness saw the NCAA Tournament field shrink from 68 teams down to 16.

While programs like No. 12 Grand Canyon and No. 14 Oakland pulled off first-round upsets, the second round was dominated by higher seeds. There were only two second-round contests where the lower-seeded team won.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

All No. 1 seeds, including the reigning champion UConn Huskies, and No. 2 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16, while a combined four No. 3 and No. 4 seeds are also still standing. The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack were the lone double-digit seed to emerge from Round 2.

The March Madness field will be cut in half once again in the Sweet 16, with teams vying for spots in the regional finals. From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the Sweet 16:

What teams are in the Sweet 16 in 2024?

Here's a look at the full Sweet 16 field:

No. 1 UNC

No. 1 Purdue

No. 1 UConn

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Arizona

No. 2 Iowa State

No. 2 Marquette

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Illinois

No. 3 Creighton

No. 4 Duke

No. 4 Alabama

No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 5 San Diego State

No. 6 Clemson

No. 11 NC State

No. 9 Texas A&M took No. 1 Houston to overtime in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Sweet 16 conference breakdown

The ACC has the most teams remaining of any conference with four: UNC, Duke, Clemson and NC State. Virginia, which was blown out in the First Four, is the only ACC team to be eliminated so far.

The Big East, meanwhile, is undefeated in the Big Dance with all three of its representatives still standing: UConn, Marquette and Creighton.

The Big 12 and SEC received the most NCAA Tournament bids of any conference with eight apiece, but only two schools from each conference remain. The Big Ten, which had six tournament bids, is down to just two teams as well.

Here's a full breakdown of the Sweet 16 field by conference:

ACC: 4 (UNC, Duke, Clemson, NC State)

Big East: 3 (UConn, Marquette, Creighton)

Big Ten: 2 (Purdue, Illinois)

Big 12: 2 (Houston, Iowa State)

SEC: 2 (Tennessee, Alabama)

Mountain West: 1 (San Diego State)

Pac-12: 1 (Arizona)

West Coast: 1 (Gonzaga)

What is the Sweet 16 bracket?

These are the Sweet 16 matchups by region:

East

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois

West

No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson

South

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State

Midwest

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton

When is the Sweet 16?

March Madness will continue with Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday.

What are the Sweet 16 locations?

The American Airlines Center in Dallas (South), TD Garden in Boston (East), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Midwest) and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (West) are the four host sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

What is the Sweet 16 schedule?

Here's when each of the Sweet 16 showdowns will take place, along with what TV channel they will air on:

Thursday

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama, 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois, 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS

Friday

No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke, 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton, 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS

What TV channels are the Sweet 16 games on?

Sweet 16 games will air across CBS and TBS.

How to stream Sweet 16 games live online

Games aired on CBS will be available to stream on Paramount+. Those aired by TBS can be streamed on March Madness Live and Max.

When is the Elite Eight?

Immediately following the Sweet 16 will be the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.